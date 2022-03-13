WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person died late Saturday night after a head-on crash on a divided highway in West Valley City.

The crash occurred on Mountain View Corridor near about 6800 South. Unified Police say one driver was heading south in the northbound lanes and hit an oncoming vehicle.

The wrong-way driver was killed, and the other driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased driver's name was not released, but officials said he was a 29-year-old from West Valley City. He was reportedly driving with his headlights off.