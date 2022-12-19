West Valley City snack company sold to major food brand

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A local Utah snack company is stepping up to the big leagues after being purchased by one of the world's major corporations.

Mars, Incorporated, home to popular candies such as M&M'S, Snickers and Skittles, announced it has purchased West Valley City's Trü Frü for an undisclosed amount.

The sale is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2023.

Founded in 2017 and now with approximately 50 employees, Trü Frü is known for its fruit and chocolate snacks. The company will continue to operate as a separate business inside the Mars, Incorporated portfolio.

“We are delighted to be joining the Mars family of brands. Over the years, we have observed Mars’ success in building a global better-for-you snacking platform with both KIND and Nature’s Bakery," said Trü Frü CEO and co-founder Brian Neville. "From the first moment we met the Mars team, we realized they were the right long-term partner for the company we had founded and invested so much of our time and energy in."

Trü Frü was named winner of Candy Industry's Buyer's Choice Award for "Best Chocolate" in 2022, according to the company's website.

“We are thrilled to welcome one of the most innovative fruit-based snacks in the U.S. into the Mars family of brands. Trü Frü is a perfect complementary fit for our health & wellness portfolio and our capabilities will help the brand strengthen its operations, broaden distribution and accelerate growth," said Andrew Clarke, global president for Mars Snacking.