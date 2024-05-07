West Valley Performing Arts Center to permanently close, leaving residents heartbroken

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The West Valley Performing Arts Center is one of Megan Gutierrez’s favorite venues.

“It just produces really quality work,” she said. “I attend a lot of theater, upwards 100 shows a year, and I could easily say they're in my top five.”

But sadly, the center is closing.

Sam Johnson, a spokesperson for West Valley City, sent the following statement to FOX 13 News:

“It is with sadness that West Valley City and West Valley Arts announce the difficult decision to permanently close the West Valley Performing Arts Center at the end of this season. This decision comes after careful consideration and evaluation of the center's structural integrity and huge costs associated with the repair of the facility.

"Despite our best efforts to navigate fundraising and marketing challenges, the changing landscape of the performing arts industry and the facility’s aging infrastructure have made gathering funds for necessary renovations insurmountable. The closure of the West Valley Performing Arts Center is a deeply regrettable but a necessary step to ensure the long- term stability of West Valley Arts and its continued service to the community.

"Since its inception, the West Valley Performing Arts Center has been a cultural cornerstone, providing a platform for creativity, expression, and artistic excellence. For four full seasons, West Valley Arts has produced multiple award- winning performances, productions, and events at the West Valley Performing Arts Center including over 30 Broadway World Regional Awards, 7 Hart Awards, Best of SLC nominations, Best of Salt Lake runner-up, and two-time Best of State award winner. Numerous amazing actors, musicians, and performers have graced its stage, enriching the lives of audiences and artists alike. Crew members, designers, directors, staff, and everyone that it takes to create an amazing theatre experience have our heartfelt thanks and overwhelming feeling of love and support.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the patrons, supporters, volunteers, artists, and staff who have contributed to the success and legacy of the West Valley Performing Arts Center and theatre in West Valley City over the years. Your passion and dedication have been instrumental in creating memorable experiences and fostering a vibrant arts community in West Valley City and the surrounding region.

"While the physical doors of the West Valley Performing Arts Center may be closing, the spirit of creativity and artistic expression will continue to thrive through West Valley Arts' ongoing programs, initiatives, and partnerships at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center. We remain committed to our mission of providing opportunities to learn, experience, and celebrate art, culture and the community and enriching lives and inspiring a deeper appreciation of the arts.

"As we navigate this transition, West Valley City will work diligently to honor the legacy of the West Valley Performing Arts Center, including those who have worked, performed, rehearsed, and impacted our community in meaningful ways.”

Gutierrez says it’s this space that makes the work of the performers special.

“It sounds like there's no room for conversation, and they're just going to close it without much reason, and it's just crazy because it's such a solid, solid venue,” she said. “It's just incredible.”

Gutierrez and other arts patrons are fighting for the city to reverse this decision and plan to make their voices heard at Tuesday night’s city council meeting at 6:30 p.m.

“I think arts across the board just lift everybody's heart and soul," Gutierrez said.