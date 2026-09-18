Bilingual book club helps women find community and a sense of belonging

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A bilingual book club in Utah has become more than a place to discuss books for one group of Latina women, it has become a way to build community and find a sense of home.

Ponle Filtro means "put a filter on it" — a name the members say is all about talking through things, questioning, and embracing different opinions.

The group is made up of women from places like Colombia and Mexico, and they review books in both English and Spanish.

The club picks a different book each month, meeting in homes and coffee shops around Utah. Members join from West Valley City, Orem, and Syracuse, and some even connect from as far away as Spain.

Gabi Miranda, a member of the group, has lived many lives.

When she was just 9 years old, she left her life in Colombia for a new life in Utah. She says finding people who understand her hasn't always been easy.

Now, she feels more at home because she found Ponle Filtro book club.

"It gives a different sense when you connect with people that can relate to your culture," Miranda said. "That's the cool part about it, you can make a joke and you don't have to translate it in English."

Alejandra Diaz, the club's founder, said the club grew out of shared experiences.

"As more joined, we realized how it can be a little lonely if you're in a different country — it's not as easy as it seems to find your people," Diaz said.

With relatives still back in their home countries, the small but mighty book club has become a second family for its members.

"We've shared personal things. It opens up topics where we've cried, we've bonded, and I think it's beautiful because it creates a community," Miranda said.

For Miranda, sitting at a cafe with her book club has become one of her favorite chapters yet.