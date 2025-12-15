Making friends in Utah can be tough, this group makes it easier

KEARNS, Utah — Ever feel like making friends just isn't as easy as it used to be? For women across the state, "Utah Go Go Girlies" is helping make it a little easier.

AMFM Healthcare surveyed more than 3,000 U.S. adults and paired the results with census data on people living alone to estimate how many expect to spend Christmas Day alone this year. The data ranks Utah as the eighth loneliest state this Christmas.

"Something that's very important to me is helping people feel like they're not alone," said the group's creator, Jacky Heredia.

Heredia says what started as small parties at her home grew into something bigger after her friendships began to change.

"As you grow older, some friends just kinda drift apart," she said. "You grow out of friendships, which is OK."

That's what inspired her to start posting events in women's social groups over the years. She officially launched Utah Go Go Girlies last year, and Heredia says the group has continued to grow since.

On Sunday, the Utah Go Go Girlies gathered for a Christmas brunch and gift exchange in Kearns.

Angela Castro is a mother of three and was one of the women who attended the brunch to help her meet new people.

"I feel like I'm too scared to open myself up to meet new people," Castro said. "But being here, a lot of the girls have made me feel welcome and not ashamed or shy in any sort of way — it's a good feeling."