TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — With an estimated 10,000 hazardous abandoned mine openings scattered across Utah, state officials have relaunched a program to warn the public about the risks of going inside what many think would be an adventure.

The Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program has the same message: "Stay Out and Stay Al

From the depths under Utah to the dinner table, how salt is mined

ive," aimed at families, students, and outdoor explorers.

“Especially now that it’s springtime and people are going out in the desert... There are quite a few advanced mines where people like and explore,” said program manager Steve Fluke.

Geologists warn that these old sites, although intriguing, pose a list of hazards.

“Mining is so close to the cultural history,” said Vincent Cunningham, a geologist for the Bureau of Land Management in Utah, acknowledging the public's curiosity. However, Cunningham stressed the sites are “generally unstable and could collapse at any moment, either behind you and block your exit or the entrance, or just fall on top of you in general.”

From the depths under Utah to the dinner table, how salt is mined:

From the depths under Utah to the dinner table, how salt is mined

The renewed campaign features a website, a video, and updated educational materials designed for the fourth-grade students' curriculum. Schools can order the program by either emailing amrinfo@utah.gov or calling their office at 801-538-5352.

“Do not cross any barricades. Don’t cut any locks, heed warning signs," added Cunningham. "We try our best to make the public aware of these dangers and to keep them out of these places."

In addition to the educational push, the Utah Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining has already safeguarded approximately 7,000 mines across the state.

“That can be in the form of backfilling or building a wall or a grate, something like that,” Fluke explained.

With thousands of mines still unsecured, the program hopes its direct and urgent message will protect explorers as they enjoy Utah's outdoors.