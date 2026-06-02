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One person in critical condition following being struck by vehicle in Magna

One person in critical condition following being struck by vehicle in Magna
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MAGNA, Utah — One person is in the hospital in critical condition following a crash involving multiple pedestrians and a vehicle in Magna on Monday night. A dog also had to be rushed to a vet with serious injuries following the crash.

According to police, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of 8000 West and 3500 South.

Two people and a dog were crossing 3500 South while not in a crosswalk. An eastbound vehicle hit one of the adults and the dog. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and the dog was transported to a local vet in serious condition.

Investigators say the driver is cooperating with their investigation.

The roadways around the crash site were closed for several hours while the investigation took place.

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