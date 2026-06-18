Three alleged gang members arrested in connection with Kearns shooting

KEARNS, Utah — Three alleged gang members have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man in critical condition in Kearns.

The Unified Police Department said officers were called to the home at 4067 West 4865 South at 1:30 p.m. on March 19, and found the adult male with gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, the victim, an adult man who hasn't been identified, was approached by two men who fired multiple rounds at the victim. Both individuals fled before police arrived.

At the time, police stated they were searching for two suspects, but police later learned that a driver who helped the alleged gunmen escape was also involved.

As a result of the investigation, three men were arrested with the help of the United States Marshals Service. The arrested are 28-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Gonzalez, 18-year-old Diego Cruz, and 20-year-old Angel Garcia.

Detectives have not explained how they connected the arrested with the shooting. FOX 13 News is working to obtain court documents to learn more.

Officials say the shooting is still under investigation.