What pandemic? Utah added 13,800 jobs since early days of COVID

SALT LAKE CITY — As the pandemic ravaged the U.S. economy in 2020, putting millions out of work around the country, the picture was a bit rosier in Utah.

Employment numbers released Friday for March 2021 show Utah actually added 13,800 jobs since the previous March when the pandemic was in its infancy; an increase of 0.9 percent.

Private sector employment recorded an expansion of 1.8 percent in year-over numbers, with six of Utah's 10 private-sector major industry groups posting net year-over job gains.

"Utah’s underlying trend is positive, will continue and will gain steam as the year progresses," said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. "There are still COVID-19 economic setbacks to overcome. Utah, however, is ahead of the national curve in undergoing economic repair.”

Utah's current unemployment rate stands at 2.9 percent, half the national rate, with about 46,500 residents unemployed. The state's unemployment rate is tied with Nebraska, South Dakota and Vermont for lowest in the United States.