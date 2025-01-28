What should Utahns know about immigration enforcement?

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — As government agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), begin ramping up immigration enforcement in the U.S., people on and offline have expressed their concerns in Utah.

“We need to be patient and react when the time is right,” said immigration attorney Mike Alvarez.

Almost as soon as taking office, the Trump administration's initiative to increase deportations has sparked worries and uncertainty among many people.

“I fear that there’s panic but I think it’s mostly uncertainty," Alvarez added. "The problem is uncertainty in a lot of people’s minds gets interpreted as a very negative situation.”

FOX 13 News questions to ICE about its operations in Utah have gone unanswered, which has led to plenty of phone calls to Alvarez's office.

“I have heard calls from people who are concerned about the Trump administration going out to find people here without documentation. I don’t have any personal knowledge of raids been carried out. I do have personal knowledge of people who have been put into a removal proceedings and even been detained and sent to Nevada,” explained Alvarez.

Video below shares how ICE is ramping up migrant arrests:

ICE, other agencies crack down on undocumented immigrants in operations across U.S.

Alvarez shared what he has been telling people who have reached out to him about deportations.

“People should know what their rights are," he said. "People have a right to remain silent with whatever conduct they’ve engaged in. People do have to identify themselves if law enforcement agencies ask them to but they don’t have to go beyond that.

“The way to do it is not become confrontational with the police just say, 'I would prefer to not answer that question.'”

The attorney added that people should also stay prepared.

“I think it’s also important for people who are U.S. citizens or even lawful permanent residents, I would always carry a copy of documentation he or she has to show he or she is here lawfully.”

Even though she’s a U.S. citizen, West Valley City resident Adrianna Corine Montoya shared how still feels uncomfortable.

“I don’t know, my heart hurts," she said. "For me, I’m allowed to live here and I’m free to do so but I’m feeling cornered, too.”