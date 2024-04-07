What Utahns can expect for Monday's solar eclipse

SALT LAKE CITY — While the Beehive State is not in the direct path of Monday's total solar eclipse, Utahns will still catch a glimpse of the moon blocking out a good portion of the sun.

The closest point of totality to Utah during the eclipse is in Texas. In the images below, NASA mapped out the gradually decreasing levels of eclipse totality from the eclipse's main path.

NASA

NASA

The greatest degree of eclipse in Utah will be seen in the southeast corner, then it becomes gradually less extreme the further northwest. In the northwest corner of the state, it will be about 40-45 percent at the peak. In the southeast corner, it's between 60-65 percent.

Axios Salt Lake City reports that the eclipse will be visible in Utah from about 11:25 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.

An important reminder: even during an eclipse, looking directly at the sun is harmful and can cause permanent damage. Specialized eclipse viewing sunglasses can be purchased at various retailers, along with Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City.

NASA will be live-streaming the eclipse. More information can be found here.