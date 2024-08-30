Why you will see flags flown at half-staff across Utah on Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of Overdose Awareness Day. Overdose Awareness Day was officially recognized in Utah starting in 2021.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting Utahns battling addiction and mental health challenges,” said Gov. Cox. “We must continue addressing the root causes leading to overdoses in our communities.”

Under the Governor's order, flags should be lowered to the half-staff position at sunrise on Saturday, August 31 and remain there until sunset on the same day.

All private citizens, businesses, and organizations are invited to participate in this recognition according to the Governor's office.

According to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, 603 Utahns died as a result of drug overdoses in 2021. That same year the department says that 67% of the overdose deaths were related to opioids and 29% were related to fentanyl.

According to the CDC, International Overdose Awareness Day marks a day to remember those who have died from drug overdoses, acknowledge the grief of those left behind, and share prevention strategies.

How to recognize an overdose:

The CDC says that recognizing an overdose can be difficult. If you aren't sure, experts say it is best to treat the situation like an overdose as that can save a life. The CDC says you should administer naloxone, if it's available and call 911 immediately. Do not leave the person alone.

Signs of an overdose (according to the CDC):

