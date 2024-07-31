Watch Now
Wildfire near Beaver forcing power shutoffs

Utah Wildfire Info
BEAVER, Utah — A new wildfire broke out in central Utah Tuesday evening, and the power company has been cutting off electricity to some nearby areas as a safety precaution.

Utah Wildfire Info said the "Sheep Rock Fire" is estimated at 30 acres, burning in Beaver County and visible from I-15. The cause is under investigation, but officials say it started on private land.

Because of the fire, Rocky Mountain Power is "de-energizing" facilities based on their proximity to the blaze and the risk of being damaged.

As of 8 p.m., there were around 400 customers without power, clustered near the town of Minersville. The company's outage map gave an estimated time of 3 a.m. for the power to be restored.

