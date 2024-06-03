Wildfire on Great Salt Lake's Stansbury Island likely sparked by target shooting, officials say

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire broke out Sunday afternoon on Stansbury Island in the Great Salt Lake, and officials say its presumed cause was target shooting.

The North Tooele Fire District said they responded to a fire on the island, which is located toward the south end of the lake, just a few miles north of Interstate 80.

"It may be hard to see from a distance, but this is the potential danger when target shooting into dry vegetation," the department said.

Crews from the Grantsville Fire Department, Utah Division of Forestry, and Bureau of Land Management assisted in the response to the fire. A helicopter is being used to drop water on the blaze, which was first reported shortly after 4 p.m. and was estimated at two acres as of 7:30 p.m.

Officials said no structures or individuals are threatened.

No details were immediately available about the target shooting that may have sparked the fire.