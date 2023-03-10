Wind damage, flooding among concerns with warmer storm headed to Utah

SANDY, Utah — A warmer storm traveling through Utah will bring strong winds and slightly warmer temperatures through the weekend, prompting concerns over tree damage and potential flooding.

Strong winds took down a large tree along Johnstone Drive in Sandy and crews were already working on clearing the tree out of the road in the early hours of Friday morning.

Strong winds overnight taking down this very old tree along Johnstone Dr. (8335 S) in Sandy, the windstorm also causing some power outages & bringing warmer temperatures than we’ve felt in a while, details on Fox 13’s GDU pic.twitter.com/TXeQY1PFob — scott mckane (@macfox13) March 10, 2023

Rocky Mountain Power additionally reported that at one point Friday morning, about 3,500 customers in Cottonwood Heights, Sandy and surrounding areas were impacted by a power outage. The cause for the outage is still under investigation.

Wind damage isn't the only concern with the warmer storm headed Utah's way. Officials are also preparing for possible flooding.



Utah has had an intense winter season with even more snow piling on earlier this week. Emergency management officials are staying vigilant after learning lessons from the last big spring flooding that happened 13 years ago.

"Next week will be good because it will get some snow off the hills and that's what we want, we want that warm up then we want the cool down," explained Asst. Chief Paul Brenneman, Cottonwood Heights Police Department and Emergency Manager

In 2010, the weather took a turn very quickly, causing a dense snowpack to melt rapidly.

The warmth caused significant flooding, especially along Little Cottonwood Creek in Murray City and Cottonwood Heights but Brenneman explained county engineers mobilized to prevent it from happening again.

"In 2011, the following year, we actually had higher stream flows that year," he explained. "Due to the work of Salt Lake County flood control, we didn't have those issues. We were worried about it, but we didn't have the same issues."

This year, those engineers and crews are back at it, already working behind the scenes to prevent a repeat of the 2010 flooding.

"Making sure the stream beds are clear of debris and working on the retention ponds and doing those types of things," Brenneman reported. "They are very aware of it and they are great partners to work with."

For residents looking to help out, Cottonwood Heights as well as other cities are working to implement sandbag filling and distribution centers. The city is still working out the location and sign-ups for that opportunity.