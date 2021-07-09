Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman escapes attacker near Butler Fork trail in Big Cottonwood Canyon

items.[0].image.alt
Google
Butler Fork Trailhead.jpg
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 16:06:45-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman hiking in Big Cottonwood Canyon fought off an attacker and was able to get away as she walked near the Butler Fork trailhead, according to police.

WATCH: UPD officer attacked by shoplifting suspect at Taylorsville Walmart

Unified Police say the woman was on the trail from Dog Lake Wednesday around 4 p.m. when she felt someone tug on her backpack.

As the man attempted to drag the woman into the bushes, she told police she sprayed him with pepper spray and was able to escape.

FOX 13 INVESTIGATES: Dad saying little about Utah boy reported as runaway

The suspect is listed as over 6-feet tall with a light beard, white or blonde beard and freckles. Police add that the man was wearing a black hoodie and is on the heavier side of build.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere