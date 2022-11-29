Woman found dead following Tooele house fire

TOOELE, Utah — A woman was found dead inside a Tooele home that caught fire Tuesday morning.

The Tooele Police Department said firefighters saw flames coming from inside the home in the area of 450 West 500 South when they arrived at around 10:45 a.m.

After learning an adult woman was inside, officers attempted to enter the home, but turned back due to extreme heat and heavy smoke. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters found the unconscious woman and carried her outside.

Despite live-saving measures by first responders, the woman later died.

The unidentified woman was the only person inside the home at the time of the fire, according to the police department.

The Utah State Fire Marshal is assisting in the investigation to determine how and where the fire started.