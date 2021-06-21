Woman mourns loss of mother, daughter killed in Utah small plane crash

FOX 13 has learned the identities of the two people who died in a plane crash late Thursday night in Tooele County, which also sparked the Morgan Canyon wildfire.

Family members have been grieving and sharing memories on social media since they first heard of the crash.

The pilot, Virginia Seigel, and her 6-year-old granddaughter Elise Lowrance were in that plane.

Alexandra Seigel, who lost her mother and daughter in this horrific incident, said the two were headed for California from Montana to meet with family for Father's Day.

Alexandra shared some memories of Virginia and Elise, saying both were absolutely wonderful people.

"Elise was the most amazing sister the world could ever ask for. She was absolutely in love with animals and babies and playing dress up. She and my mother were on their way to meet my mother's grandfather and introduce them before he passed away. This death was sudden and not right and we are absolutely devastated by our losses," she wrote to FOX 13.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.