SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating after a woman's body was found near an underpass in Salt Lake City on Monday evening.

The body was found by a passerby near 1715 West and 200 South.

Homicide detectives were working the scene Tuesday morning and a police spokesperson said there were no known witnesses to the death.

Further details were limited as the investigation continued.

