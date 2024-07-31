Work continues on 'Smithsonian of Utah' at state capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — Construction continues on the Museum of Utah, which will become the first comprehensive state history museum when it's completed in 2026.

"It's really pretty amazing when you think about what was here," explained museum director Tim Glenn. "What they're doing, the public space that they're adding to the capitol complex, not just here in the plaza but on the other side of the building itself, it's really a gift to the people of Utah."

Since the summer of 2022, crews have been working on the museum that will be home to the stories that make up the state's history that has been preserved by the Utah Historical Society.

That history includes all aspects of the state, as Glenn and his staff are determined to make sure the Utah's tribal history is documented correctly.

"We want to make sure the tribes are represented in this space the way they want to be represented," he said. "It takes a lot of hard work, that takes connecting with folks. It takes a lot of conversation. It doesn't always mean artifacts, it just means the right stories and talking about their history in the way they want it to be represented."

Once its open for business, Glenn believes the museum will become the "Smithsonian of Utah," and will be open to the public year round with no admission fee.