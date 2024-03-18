Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Worker suffers burns after being electrocuted in Box Elder County

Box Elder Co. Electrocution
Box Elder County Sheriff's Office
Box Elder Co. Electrocution
Posted at 4:26 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 18:26:00-04

ELWOOD, Utah — A communications company worker on a power pole suffered third-degree burns after being electrocuted in Box Elder County Monday.

The sheriff's office says the 21-year-old man was in a raised bucket of a boom truck, installing a fiber optic line in Elwood when he was injured. It's believed the worker either accidentally came in contact with the power line or was close enough to cause an electrical arc.

The worker received burns to the palms of both hands, along with a burn on his right hip where the electricity left his body.

After being taken to Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton, the man was flown to the University of Utah Burn Unit for additional treatment.

According to the sheriff's office, the worker was alert and "in surprisingly good spirits" after the incident.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere