Worker suffers burns after being electrocuted in Box Elder County

ELWOOD, Utah — A communications company worker on a power pole suffered third-degree burns after being electrocuted in Box Elder County Monday.

The sheriff's office says the 21-year-old man was in a raised bucket of a boom truck, installing a fiber optic line in Elwood when he was injured. It's believed the worker either accidentally came in contact with the power line or was close enough to cause an electrical arc.

The worker received burns to the palms of both hands, along with a burn on his right hip where the electricity left his body.

After being taken to Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton, the man was flown to the University of Utah Burn Unit for additional treatment.

According to the sheriff's office, the worker was alert and "in surprisingly good spirits" after the incident.