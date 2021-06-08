WVC Police: Man arrested for driving stolen truck full of mail

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was taken into custody Monday evening after being found in possession of a stolen box truck in West Valley City.

The Penske truck was stolen from a post office near 2100 South and Redwood Road in Salt Lake City. Police say a contractor working for the Postal Service was unloading mail from the truck when it started to move. He hopped out, thinking he had forgotten to put on the parking brake, but then saw that a man was driving it away.

There were three pallets of mail inside.

Police spotted the truck later in the parking lot of a hotel at 1646 W. 3500 South.

As it drove away, officers followed it from a distance. It was not a chase; police said the driver was not speeding or breaking traffic laws.

After following for some time, WVC Police tried to pull the truck over. The driver didn't stop, so officers put out spike strips, but they didn't puncture the tires on the first attempt.

The second time, the spikes flattened the front tires. The driver kept going until the rubber completely came off one of its wheels.

The driver then stopped near 6900 South and Redwood Road and fled on foot, but he was caught.

Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Phillip Mobley. They said he is on parole, and court records show he has previously been convicted of forgery, aggravated assault with domestic violence, and drug possession.

He was also arrested in April of this year for drug-related charges and theft. He was released on a bail bond, but a warrant was issued for his arrest after not showing up for court.