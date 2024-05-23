Yellow flowers may look pretty, but they're killing native Utah plants

LOGAN, Utah — The bright yellow flowers blooming in northern Utah may look pretty to those strolling around the state, but they worry weed scientists.

"It’s pretty hard to enjoy even the beautiful flowers of Dyer’s Woad when I know that it doesn’t belong there and that it’s having a negative impact on the native species," explained Utah State University scientist Corey Ransom.

Ransom says the weed uses the water and nutrients from other plants. Dyer's Woad was brought from Russia to Utah by someone from who made dye.

"It moves into the native areas, displacing native species that have been here forever," he added.

With no natural enemies, and few animals that eat it, Dyer’s Woad has spread though most canyons in Cache County, into the suburbs, and now surrounding counties and states.

Utahns can do their part to help native species in the state by pulling out Dyer’s Woad when they see it; just make sure you have the right species.

One of Ransom’s student researchers found an herbicide that kills the weed’s seedlings as they germinate. Box Elder County will begin spraying for Dyer’s Woad from a helicopter Friday.

"We’re kind of excited that we do have some treatments now that are providing some longer term control of Dyer’s Woad," said Ralph Whitesides, Utah State University weed scientist emeritus.

It's hoped the spraying will help turn the tide for those who are actually trying to fight the plant.