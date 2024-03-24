Young Utah spellers compete for a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee

MILLCREEK, Utah — Some of the best young spellers in Utah put their command of consonants and vowels to the test Saturday in a state spelling bee.

“Seller. S.E.L.L.E.R.”

Over 200 students from over 100 schools took part in the Greater Northern Utah Regional Spelling Bee held at Wasatch Junior High School in Millcreek.

It was a day of fun, but the kids also felt a lot of pressure.

"I'm really nervous, but I'm a little bit calm,” said 8th grader Helena Anthony. “So my brothers made it to the school spelling bee and that was a lot of pressure to beat them because they’re younger, and I did, I made it farther, so now that pressure’s lifted off of me."

The event was sponsored by the City Journals community newspapers.

"It's all about the spellers today,” said organizer Bryan Scott. “So it's pretty cool to get them here. We have like 20,000 kids who participate at the school level."

The winner of the event will travel to Washington, D.C. to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.