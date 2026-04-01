Your voter information could soon go public. What Utah voters need to know

FARMINGTON, Utah — If your voter registration record is classified as a private or withheld record, that means you’ll be receiving a notice in the mail in the coming days. It’s because of legislation that removes most voter record privacy protections.

It’s a busy time of year at the Davis County Clerk’s office after the legislative session.

“We’re reviewing all of the pieces of legislation that passed and seeing how they impact us and how they impact voters,” explained Davis County Clerk Brian McKenzie.

One of those pieces of legislation was Senate Bill 153. Part of the bill said that voters who were classified as private without requiring a reason for the classification will be reclassified as a public voter registration record unless the voter takes action to obtain additional protection.

“This change will impact all voters in that private and withheld status," said McKenzie. "For example, here in Davis County, a little over 100,000 voters are classified as private. That means those 100,000-plus voters, instead of only being shared with political parties or candidates, it could now be shared publicly. Then we have about 40,000 or so who are in that withheld status. If they don’t qualify as an at-risk individual, their information would also be made public.”

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Certain sensitive data remains protected, like birth dates, social security numbers,

and driver's license numbers.

As President of the League of Women Voters of Utah, Katharine Biele understands the need for balance between transparency and privacy, but believes people value the option to have privacy.

“I can’t speak for every single voter. There are many single women who live in Utah who are worried about their safety. They do not necessarily have a court order to tell people, you can’t contact me. But that is not going to be a reason for privacy anymore,” Biele said.

So, what are the next steps for Utah voters?

Between now and April 8, impacted voters will receive a notice in the mail with instructions, letting them know what their options are, and how to file the correct paperwork.

“I would encourage voters to take immediate action if they need to take action because that deadline is May 6. If they don’t take the steps to protect their information, if necessary, then that information will become public record,” McKenzie added.

Anyone with questions should reach out to the clerk’s office, and they’re prepared to help you through the process.

SB 153 takes full effect on May 25, and people's voter registration records will become public. The information made available to members of the public includes the voter's full legal name, voter identification number, residential address, and other information.

To qualify as an “At-Risk” voter, you have to indicate that one of the following applies to you:

