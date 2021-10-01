Zion National Park hiker still missing, trails closed for search

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Crews have closed parts of Zion National Park as the search for a missing 79-year-old hiker continued Friday.

John Fiske Burg was last seen Tuesday leaving the La Quinta Hotel in Kanab where he was staying with a group of 50 other hikers. It's believed Burg was headed to hike the Canyon Overlook Trail.

Due to the search for Burg, the Canyon Overlook Trail and Pine Creek Canyon remain closed.

Burg is 5'9" and weighs 220 lbs, and has brown hair, brown eyes, and no facial hair. Authorities say he may be wearing a light yellow shirt and a dark-colored backpack with a two-way radio hanging from a strap.

In addition, Burg uses trekking poles.

Anyone with information on Burg is asked to contact the National Park Service at 888-653-0009.