Zion National Park rescue team saves woman from river

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A woman visiting Zion National Park was pulled from the Virgin River Friday afternoon and resuscitated.

Around 1 p.m., witnesses reported to a park ranger that they saw a woman in the river, "holding onto a log and calling for help." She had apparently entered the river near The Grotto but was unable to get out.

The ranger then called for help, and emergency responders were sent out.

It just so happened that the National Park Service and Washington County Sheriff’s Office were participating in a swift water rescue training exercise at the time.

They left their training near the Temple of Sinawava area and "repositioned to attempt a rescue," according to a press release from park officials. The team was then able to pull the woman out of the river near Birch Creek.

She was unconscious and did not have a pulse; first responders from the park service and Hurricane Valley Fire District administered CPR, and she regained a pulse.

The woman, a 25-year-old from Canada, was taken via ambulance to a helicopter landing zone and then airlifted to the hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.