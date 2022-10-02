18 new Latter-day Saint temples announced in latest General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans to build 18 new temples across the world.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the locations of the future temples during Sunday's final session of General Conference.

Temples will be built in the following cities:



Busan, Korea

Naga, Philippines

Santiago, Philippines

Eket, Nigeria

Chiclayo, Peru

Buenos Aires City Center, Argentina

Londrina, Brazil

Riberão Prêto, Brazil

Huehuetenango, Guatemala

Jacksonville, Florida

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Prosper, Texas

Lone Mountain, Nevada

Tacoma, Washington

Cuernavaca, Mexico

Pachuca, Mexico

Toluca, Mexico

Tula, Mexico

Nelson said the four temples in Mexico are all in or near Mexico City — part of an effort to construct temples in "selected large metropolitan areas where traveling to an existing temple is a significant challenge."

The church's conference is held twice a year in Salt Lake City and broadcast to members throughout the world via satellite, television, radio and internet. Nelson announced 17 new temples in the previous session, which took place in April of this year.

This latest group of new temples announced does not include any in the state of Utah. The closest is Lone Mountain, Nevada, which is a suburb of Las Vegas.

More information about each location can be found on the church's website.