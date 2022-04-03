Watch
17 new Latter-day Saint temples announced, including Idaho and Montana

Michael Conroy/AP
This July 14, 2015 photo, shows the Indianapolis Indiana Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, crowned with a gilded statue of the angel Moroni, in Carmel, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 17 new temples Sunday in the final session of the April 2022 General Conference.

The new locations will be:

  • Montpelier, Idaho
  • Missoula, Montana
  • Modesto, California
  • Austin, Texas
  • Wichita, Kansas
  • Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Cleveland, Ohio
  • Tampa, Florida
  • Mexico City Benemérito, Mexico
  • San Luis Potosí, Mexico
  • Santos, Brazil
  • Maceió, Brazil
  • Cusco, Peru
  • Birmingham, United Kingdom
  • Barcelona, Spain
  • Brazzaville, Republic of Congo
  • Wellington, New Zealand

This brings the total number of temples worldwide (including active temples, under construction or renovation, and announced) to 282. There are 28 in Utah; no new temple sites were announced for the church's home state in this conference.

