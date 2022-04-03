17 new Latter-day Saint temples announced, including Idaho and Montana

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 17 new temples Sunday in the final session of the April 2022 General Conference.
The new locations will be:
- Montpelier, Idaho
- Missoula, Montana
- Modesto, California
- Austin, Texas
- Wichita, Kansas
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Tampa, Florida
- Mexico City Benemérito, Mexico
- San Luis Potosí, Mexico
- Santos, Brazil
- Maceió, Brazil
- Cusco, Peru
- Birmingham, United Kingdom
- Barcelona, Spain
- Brazzaville, Republic of Congo
- Wellington, New Zealand
This brings the total number of temples worldwide (including active temples, under construction or renovation, and announced) to 282. There are 28 in Utah; no new temple sites were announced for the church's home state in this conference.