17 new Latter-day Saint temples announced, including Idaho and Montana

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 17 new temples Sunday in the final session of the April 2022 General Conference.

The new locations will be:



Montpelier, Idaho

Missoula, Montana

Modesto, California

Austin, Texas

Wichita, Kansas

Knoxville, Tennessee

Cleveland, Ohio

Tampa, Florida

Mexico City Benemérito, Mexico

San Luis Potosí, Mexico

Santos, Brazil

Maceió, Brazil

Cusco, Peru

Birmingham, United Kingdom

Barcelona, Spain

Brazzaville, Republic of Congo

Wellington, New Zealand

This brings the total number of temples worldwide (including active temples, under construction or renovation, and announced) to 282. There are 28 in Utah; no new temple sites were announced for the church's home state in this conference.