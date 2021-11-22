Family facing fines for putting up Christmas lights too early

TAMPA — A family in Florida is facing up to $1,000 in fines from their homeowner's association for putting up Christmas lights before Thanksgiving.

READ: Police department warns of putting up Christmas lights too early

The Moffa family booked a professional service to put up their holiday light display, but since the company was so busy, the only available time was Nov. 6, WTVT reports.

Days after the display went up, the Moffas received a notice from the Westchase Community Association that said the lights were a violation as the community bylaws state holiday decorations cannot go up until Thanksgiving.

READ: Judge bans Elf on the Shelf during the holiday season

The notice to the family said the association could impose a fine up to $1,000.

An attorney for the association received a complaint about the decorations, but that a fine won't be imposed until a vote is held.

The Moffas display is reportedly a sleek look with red and white lights, along with colored lights on trees.