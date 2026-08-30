20+ people missing after flash floods hit Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — More than 20 people are missing or unaccounted for after areas of the Grand Canyon were hit by flash flooding on Saturday.

The flood swept through Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch, according to Grand Canyon National Park officials.

The National Park Service is asking the public for information about any hikers or backpackers who were in the Bright Angel Creek corridor on Saturday, or anyone with camping reservations in the area, to help them account for those who may have been impacted.

Specifically, the NPS gave the following locations:



Traveling the North Kaibab Trail from the North Kaibab Trailhead to Phantom Ranch

Staying at Bright Angel Campground or Cottonwood Campground

Traveling through “the Box” north of Phantom Ranch

Anyone with information is asked to email nps_isb@nps.gov or call the NPS tip line at 888-653-0009.

"Please provide any information you have, including a person’s name, approximate location, travel plans, group size, clothing or backpack description, or when they were last known to be in the area."