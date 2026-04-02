Alert issued for dino-shaped chicken nuggets sold at Walmart stores

An alert has been issued for dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets sold at Walmart stores across the country due to possible unsafe levels of lead.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said it issued a health alert instead of a recall due to the item no longer being available for purchase. However, the FSIS said the chicken nuggets may still be in the homes of those who bought the product.

The chicken nuggets in question are the 29 oz. plastic bags of Great Value fully-cooked Dino Shaped Chicken Breast Nuggets that were produced on February 10, 2026, with the following information:



BEST IF USED BY date - Feb. 10 2027

- Feb. 10 2027 LOT CODE - 0416DPO1215

- 0416DPO1215 ESTABLISHMENT # - P44164

According to the FSIS, the issue was discovered during surveillance sampling.

The agency said that "lead is especially dangerous for pregnant women, infants, and young children because it can harm developing brains and nervous systems, sometimes causing lasting problems. There is no safe amount of lead exposure."

Anyone with the nuggets in their freezers are urged not to eat them and either throw them away or return them to the store where they were bought.