Company offering $14,000 a week for truck drivers

SAN ANTONIO — Truck drivers can really cash in due to a nationwide shortage of experienced drivers.

Sisu Energy, a Texas-based company, is offering $14,000 a week to truck drivers. That's over $60,000 a month, and $728,000 a year.

According to WLTX, truck drivers move nearly 71 percent of all U.S. freight. Increased demand following a down year due to the pandemic has caused a massive driver shortage.

Sisu's CEO says the shortage will last well beyond the summer, and possibly for another two to four years.

CLICK HERE to check out the driver opportunities.