Controversial kiss in Disneyland's new Snow White ride angers some

ANAHEIM, Calif. — It has long been considered one of the most romantic kisses of all time; but now that same kiss is causing controversy at the "Happiest Place on Earth."

When Disneyland reopened last week following its year-long pandemic shutdown, fans got their first look at the park's renovated Snow White ride . Gone were darker scenes, replaced by cheerier ones featuring the main character and her forest pals.

But two writers with the SFGate website have a big problem with the ride's finale where Prince Charming kisses Snow White, reviving her and letting the two live happily ever after.

Katie Dowd and Julie Tremaine say the prince's kiss was given without Snow White's "consent, while she's asleep, which cannot possibly be true love if only one person knows it's happening."

"Haven't we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue? That teaching kids that kissing, when it hasn't been established if both parties are willing to engage, is not OK?," the women write.

The article asks why Disney was quick to make the decision to remove problematic issues on classic rides like Splash Mountain and Jungle Cruise, yet allow the kiss to remain.

WJBK reports that Disneyland has not responded to the criticism.

Dowd and Tremaine do praise the new ride with its improved animatronics, music, and lighting, and say the final scene with the kiss is "beautifully executed - as long as your watching it as a fair tale, not a life lesson."