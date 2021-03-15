Couple survives after accident leaves them hanging off Idaho bridge

HAGERMAN, Idaho — A couple survived a perilous accident that left their truck hanging off a bridge over Idaho's Malad Gorge Monday.

The Idaho State Police shared photos of the incident near Twin Falls to social media.

Update: A HEROIC effort by multiple emergency response agencies means both occupants of this pickup are safe. They’re en route to area hospitals with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. Safety chains to a camper initially kept the truck from falling into the gorge. pic.twitter.com/460AWClyiT — Idaho State Police (@ISPSouthIdaho) March 15, 2021

According to officials, the couple was traveling on Interstate 84 when their truck somehow breached the railing on the bridge and ended up dangling off the side.

Crews from multiple departments arrived to rescue the couple before the truck plummeted to the ground.

The couple was safely removed the vehicle and were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Idaho State Police

Safety chains were attached to the truck to keep it from falling into the gorge below.

Eastbound I-84 lanes will remain closed until the scene can be cleared. Traffic is being rerouted to Highway 30 until the road is reopened.