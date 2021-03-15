Menu

Couple survives after accident leaves them hanging off Idaho bridge

Posted at 5:55 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15

HAGERMAN, Idaho — A couple survived a perilous accident that left their truck hanging off a bridge over Idaho's Malad Gorge Monday.

The Idaho State Police shared photos of the incident near Twin Falls to social media.

According to officials, the couple was traveling on Interstate 84 when their truck somehow breached the railing on the bridge and ended up dangling off the side.

Crews from multiple departments arrived to rescue the couple before the truck plummeted to the ground.

The couple was safely removed the vehicle and were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Malad Gorge Accident

Safety chains were attached to the truck to keep it from falling into the gorge below.

Eastbound I-84 lanes will remain closed until the scene can be cleared. Traffic is being rerouted to Highway 30 until the road is reopened.

