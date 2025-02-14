Crash inside Wyoming tunnel causes 'mass casualty event'

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — A fatal multi-vehicle crash inside the Green River Tunnel in Wyoming has led to what is being described as a "mass casualty event" on Interstate 80 on Friday.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol shared photos of the fatal incident in which thick black smoke can be seen coming from inside the tunnel on the highway's westbound lanes near the town of Green River.

Troopers responded to the scene just after 11:30 a.m. but released no other details about the accident. Both directions of the highway are closed to all traffic for an undisclosed amount of time.

Wyoming Highway Patrol

In a social media post, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County said it was providing care to those who were affected, and asked anyone not involved in the incident to stay clear of the hospital.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story