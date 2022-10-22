First day of massive Las Vegas music festival canceled due to strong winds

LAS VEGAS — Tens of thousands of fans looking forward to seeing a stacked lineup of emo and punk rock bands perform at a music festival Saturday in Las Vegas had their dreams shattered when the show was canceled last minute due to strong winds.

The "When We Were Young" festival was scheduled to take place Saturday, Sunday, and the following Saturday (Oct. 29) at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, which holds up to 80,000 people. It was initially only planned for one day, but after selling out extremely fast, the organizers added a second and third day with the same lineup. The festival is headlined by My Chemical Romance and Paramore, with dozens of other bands largely from the early 2000s playing on three different stages throughout the day.

But then on Saturday morning, within just a few hours of the first bands being scheduled to play, the festival announced that its first day was canceled.

Organizers said in the announcement that they had been preparing for a windy day, but after the National Weather Service upgraded the forecast to a High Wind Warning with gusts of up to 60 miles per hour possible, they said they "have no other choice than to cancel today's When We Were Young Festival." They said the warning also included 30-40 mph sustained winds, and both the NWS and police advised them to cancel Saturday's performances.

The announcement said the weather forecast calls for sunny weather with no wind advisories on Sunday, so they are still planning for Day 2 and Day 3 (next Saturday) to continue as planned.

Those who bought tickets for Day 1 will be refunded if they purchased them through Front Gate Tickets, the announcement read.

Some of the bands that were scheduled to perform said on social media that they were working to find a venue to put on a last-minute show.