Get a COVID-19 vaccine, win $1 million in this state

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One state is upping the stakes when it comes to giving people an incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

READ: State offers 'Shot and a Beer' program to increase vaccination efforts

While some places offer free beer, sports tickets, or even rides around around an iconic NASCAR superspeedway, Ohio will be giving away a cool million to random people who receive a vaccine.

Starting May 26, the state will hold weekly drawings to choose one resident who has received at least one shot and give them $1 million.

READ: CDC now recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 12 years old and up

The drawings will be held each week for five weeks, with the prize money coming from the state's Coronavirus Relief Funds, reports WLWT.

"I know that some may say, 'DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.' But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic -- when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it -- is a life lost to COVID-19," said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.