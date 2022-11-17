Lawsuit between Petito, Laundrie families settled for $3M

The families of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have settled a lawsuit for $3 million stemming from accusations of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

FOX News reports the final judgement was made public on Thursday.

The settlement comes from a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the family of Brian Laundrie.

Gabby's parents claimed intentional infliction of emotional distress by the Laundries, alleging they knew their son had strangled her to death, had left the body in Wyoming, and had not given the Petitos information that would have given them closure sooner.

A lawyer for the Petito family told FOX News that the $3 million settlement is "an arbitrary number," but that the money will go towards to Gabby Petito Foundation.

Gabby's body was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest and her cause of death was determined to be strangulation. Laundrie claimed responsibility for her death before he returned to Florida and died by suicide.

The Petito family also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab City Police Department in November. They are seeking $50 million in that suit.