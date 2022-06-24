List of companies that will pay travel costs for employee abortions

SALT LAKE CITY — In anticipation of Friday's ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that will allow states to ban abortion, several large companies created benefits for employees that will pay for them to travel to receive an abortion.

WATCH: How soon will abortion law change in Utah?

The Hill published a list of the companies found nationwide that will offer travel-related abortion benefits.

Dick's Sporting Goods is reimbursing employees $4,000 in travel expenses.



Amazon will also provide $4,000 for travel expenses outside of 100 miles of an employee's home.



Starbucks will reimburse all abortion travel expenses not available within 100 miles



Yelp will pay for travel costs



Microsoft will reimburse employees for travel expenses related to an abortion



Apple will cover all travel expenses



Netflix will pay up to $10,000 for travel reimbursement for abortions



Tesla pays for travel and lodging for employees who get an abortion outside their home state.

The following companies will also be covering travel expense for employees to receive an abortion, according to The Hill:

Levi Strauss & Co.

JPMorgan Chase

Citigroup

Mastercard

Lyft

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the ruling which legalized abortions.

The decision came in a case about Mississippi’s abortion law, Dobbs v. Jackson, which sought to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.