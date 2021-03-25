Menu

Pepsi introduces limited-edition Peeps soda

Posted at 9:33 AM, Mar 25, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — With spring in the air, Pepsi introduced a new limited-edition soda sure that will make Peeps lovers rejoice.

The soda giant announced its Peeps Marshmallow flavor Thursday, calling the taste "pillowy-soft and sweet."

While it won't be sold in stores, fans can win the new soda by tagging themselves enjoying spring with PEEPS along with the hashtag #HangingWithMyPEEPS. Pepsi will give away 3,000 packages of three-packs to winners.

The contest kicks off Thursday.

"After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about. So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS® to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola. This PEPSI x PEEPS® collaboration will be available in three bright colors through a distinctive mini-can design and will most certainly have fans buzzing all season long," said Todd Kaplan, VP Marketing – Pepsi. "We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that PEPSI x PEEPS® will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite."

