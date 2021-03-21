Menu

Rallies against hate held in Atlanta, nation after spa shootings

Candice Choi/AP
FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, flowers, candles and signs are displayed at a makeshift memorial in Atlanta. A deadly rampage at three Georgia massage businesses, where the employees were mostly of Asian descent, has prompted Asian American women to openly share stories of being sexually harassed or demeaned based on their race. (AP Photo/Candice Choi, File)
Posted at 11:39 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 01:39:24-04

ATLANTA (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered near the Georgia state Capitol Saturday to demand justice for the victims of shootings at massage businesses in and around Atlanta.

The crowd called for an end to racism and xenophobia. Many waved signs and cheered speakers including U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen, the first Vietnamese American to serve in the Georgia House, also was present.

Similar rallies were held around the country in protest over the killings of eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses.

A 21-year-old white man is accused and in custody.

In Chicago, about 300 people gathered and hundreds marched in New York City.

