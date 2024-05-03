Rue21 files for bankruptcy, to close all stores, including 5 in Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A once-popular stop for teens at local malls is going out of business, with Rue21 announcing it will close all its stores, including five in Utah.

CNN reports the company has filed for bankruptcy for a third time in its history, forcing it to close 540 locations in 45 states across the country. The report said Rue21's downfall stemmed from its “growing irrelevance of the brand to teen consumers.”

The stores will close within the next 4-6 weeks.

Below are the Rue21 locations in Utah that will close:



LAYTON - Layton Hills Mall

PROVO - Provo Towne Centre

WEST JORDAN - Jordan Landing

WEST VALLEY CITY - The Shoppes at Lake Park

WEST VALLEY CITY - Valley Fair Mall

According to CNN, the retailer had 1,200 stores at one point, but has dwindled to half that. Over 4,900 employees will be affected by the closings.