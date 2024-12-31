Serious monkey business; California Highway Patrol stop vehicle with infant monkey

MADERA COUNTY, California — California Highway Patrol had to handle some serious monkey business to end the year.

The Madera County Division of California Highway Patrol posted photos of a stop that one of their troopers made Monday night on State Route 99. According to officials, troopers stopped a Rolls Royce Ghost on the road for excessive speeding.

Troopers say that the driver was found to be under the influence and was arrested for DUI and possession of cannabis for sale. But the real surprise was that the driver was also in possession of a Spider Monkey.

The monkey, according to officials, is believed to be one month old. Primates are illegal to own as pets in the state of California.

The monkey was taken by animal control to ensure it receives the proper care.

The driver could also face more charges including possession of a wild animal.