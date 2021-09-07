Tesla video shows man faking being hit by car

SLIDELL, La. — One man learned a hard lesson about the cool gadgets featured on a Tesla.

The Slidell (La.) Police Department shared video of a man who claimed to have been injured after being hit by a car outside a local gas station.

On. Sept. 3, Arthur Bates Jr., 47, told police the Tesla had backed into him, which caused injuries to his back, leg and neck. An ambulance and fire truck were even dispatched to attend to Bates following the alleged hit-and-run accident.

Tesla Fake Accident

The Tesla owner was later found and disputed the claim, saying Bates had intentionally moved behind his car and fell to the ground to claim that he'd been hit.

The smoking gun that proved the driver's version of the story came from video which is recorded on all Tesla cameras, something Bates was unaware of. Police reviewed the footage from the back of the Tesla which showed Bates jumping behind the car and staging the incident.

Bates was arrested after admitting to police he had lied about the accident.