This state just failed to pass a bill that banned marrying your first cousin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Residents in one state are still legally allowed to marry their first cousins after legislators failed to pass a bill that would have prohibited the union.

The Florida Senate was unable to pass HB-733, which would have banned incestuous marriages after July 1, WFLA reported.

According to the wording of the bill, a man may not marry any woman to whom he is related by direct blood relationship, or a sister, aunt or niece. While a woman woud have been prohibited from marrying a brother, uncle or nephew.

With the failure to pass the bill, Florida remains one of 16 states where it is still legal to marry a first cousin.

