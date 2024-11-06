Gov. Spencer Cox wins reelection for second term

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox won reelection after the polls officially closed Tuesday, with the Associated Press the first to call the race in his favor.

Cox ran on his record, touting his accomplishments in office. Democrat Brian King tapped into those dissatisfied with the state of GOP politics in Utah, offering his campaign as an alternative.

Gov. Cox lost the Republican party nomination at the state GOP convention, losing to Blanding Rep. Phil Lyman. However, the governor gathered enough signatures to earn a spot on the Republican primary ballot and won that race. Lyman then pivoted to a write-in campaign, lodging a series of legal challenges and questioning the results of the primary. That is expected to carry on past Election Day as Lyman has threatened legal challenges.