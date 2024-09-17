Power of choice celebrated in Utah on National Voter Registration Day

SALT LAKE CITY — In the midst of National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, veteran Utah voters, and new voters alike, reflected on what it means to have a say in their country’s future.

“We’re so excited to see first time voters, to see people having that ability to express their voice in their community, that’s like Christmas for us,” explained Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman.

Chapman added that the new wave of voters is really engaged.

“This next generation that are just turning 18, they’ve been online for most of their life; registering online, checking out websites, figuring out the candidates are, that’s second nature to them,” she said.

New citizens are really excited, too.

At a Naturalization ceremony last week, Nancy Ramirez couldn’t wait to have her voice heard.

"My process began in 2017, seven years to finalize everything," Ramirez said. "I'm glad it's done and I'm able to enjoy everything this country has to offer."

The next generation is excited as well. Briggs Metcalf turns 18 this week and can’t wait to cast his first vote.

“I think it’s the power we have, living as Americans in a democracy, it would be a shame if you don’t use that power, especially if you’re gonna go around and complain about the way our country or our state or our community is and you’re not going to what’s in your power to do anything about it,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity to speak your mind and use that power you have to make the world you want.”