What to know before you go vote in person on Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — The presidential election could bring millions of Americans to polling locations on Tuesday. For many, it may be their first time voting in-person or voting in Utah. There are a few things voters should know before they get to their voting location.

"The best way to have your voice count really is to vote. Those who don't show up, decisions are made by others," said Helen Moser, the director of voter services for the League of Women Voters of Utah.

If you're casting your ballot in person, do not forget your ID.

"Bring a form of identification with you and a proof of residence because you will be asked for that," said Moser.

Davis County Clerk Brian McKenzie stressed that voters should arrive with plenty of time and patience.

"You might have to wait in line for a little while, be prepared for that. If you want to avoid a line, if you have your mail-in ballot, you can do that as well. That's kind of your fast pass. You do not need to wait in line if you have your by-mail ballot sealed up in that return envelope," said McKenzie.

He said it's best to not wear campaign gear to the polls.

"One of the things we always have to watch for is when folks show up campaign materials to see people supporting their candidates, but at the location the only way that you should support your candidate is when you mark their name on your ballot," said McKenzie.

Moser urged the importance of educating yourself before you arrive to vote.

"Find the location that is closest to you. There is also a place to find out what's on your ballot," said Moser.

While "selfies" with your ballots are legal in the Beehive State, it's important to be courteous.

"Be respectful of other voters that are around — they may not want to be in your in your picture. They may not want to be in your video. They may not want to hear what you're posting on your social media," said McKenzie.

He urges voters not to delay, suggesting getting your ballots in.

"At this point, it is too late to mail it," McKenzie said. "Do not mail it. Please, please, please, return it in a dropbox at this point."

It's recommended that voters do their research, remember the correct IDs, and be respectful to poll workers and other voters.