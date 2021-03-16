AAA: Americans paying 14% more at gas pumps compared to February

AAA says Americans are paying 14% more at gas pumps than they did in February.

According to a news release, AAA said the national average price of unleaded gas is $2.87.

AAA said that the 40 cent increase is due to a significant "decline in gasoline stocks and a substantial increase in U.S. demand."

"With increased demand and tighter gasoline supplies, we are looking at more expensive pump prices with little relief in the weeks ahead,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson, in the press release.

AAA said 20 states are seeing double-digit jumps.

Last month, experts predicted that gas prices would increase following the deadly winter storms in Texas, rising 10 to 20 cents.